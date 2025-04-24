Ambernath Firing : Main Accused 'Tiger' Arrested in Lonavala by Shivajinagar Police

In a dramatic breakthrough, the Shivajinagar Police have arrested two accused who had fired gunshots at a prominent builder’s office in Ambernath East with the intention to kill and fled the scene in broad daylight. The main accused, Jitendra Umaji Pawar alias ‘Tiger’ (27), who had gone into hiding after challenging police via Facebook, was arrested from the Lonavala area on April 23 after a swift and discreet operation. His accomplice, who rode the getaway bike, was earlier nabbed from Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

The incident occurred around 2 PM on April 21, when two unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at the Panvelkar builder’s office, spreading panic in the busy Ambernath area. The assailants fled immediately, triggering a major police operation. A case was registered at the Shivajinagar Police Station under IPC Sections 109, 351(3), 3(5), Arms Act Sections 3, 25, and relevant clauses of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Under the guidance of senior officials, four police teams were formed. CCTV footage, local informants, and technical surveillance were used to trace the suspects. The bike rider, identified as Khalid Shahid Sayyed (21), a resident of Ambernath East, was caught on April 22 from Vashi. Meanwhile, the shooter ‘Tiger’ had switched off his mobile phone and was using others' hotspots to access Facebook, where he provocatively posted a reward offer of ₹1 lakh for anyone who could catch him.

Despite the taunt, police teams led by PSI Kailas Padir, Vikas Valvi, and Sachin Devre continued their efforts and finally traced Tiger to Lonavala. His arrest marked the successful closure of a high-stakes manhunt that lasted just over 48 hours.

The operation was carried out under the direction of Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, Joint CP Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Additional CP Sanjay Jadhav, DCP Sachin Gore (Ulhasnagar), ACP Shailesh Kale (Ambernath Division), and Senior PI Ramesh Patil. Officers and constables from Shivajinagar police station have been commended for their timely and coordinated action.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the attack and whether more individuals were involved.