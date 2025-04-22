Ambernath Firing: Two Men Open Fire at Builder's Residence in Thane; CCTV Footage Surfaces (VIDEO)

Thane, Maharashtra (April 21, 2025): Two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at the residence and office of builder Vishwanath Panvelkar in Ambernath East on Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported, and reportedly two suspects have been detained in connection with the incident. According to the reports, the shooting took place around 2:30 PM near Hutatma Chowk when the assailants fired two rounds before fleeing the scene. The attack was captured by CCTV cameras outside Panvelkar’s building. The footage shows the two men, without helmets, arriving on a motorcycle, stopping in front of the building, and firing two shots at the gate. They quickly fled the scene after the attack.

Watch Video Here:

Police and crime branch teams reached the spot shortly after the shooting and have launched an investigation. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Panvelkar’s residence, Sitai Sadan, is a five-storey building housing both his home and office on the ground floor. According to the reports, while Panvelkar and his family were not at the location during the attack, some of his staff members were present in the office at the time.

Media reports, indicate that Panvelkar had received a threatening phone call two years ago related to a construction site in Badlapur. He has provided several names to the police, who are now including them in their investigation.