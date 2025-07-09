Ambernath: Man Beats and Threatens 12-Year-Old Boy Inside Lift for Not Holding Door; Incident Caught on CCTV (VIDEO)

A shocking incident has been reported from Ambernath city in Thane district where a man allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old boy inside a lift for not stopping the elevator. The incident took place in the lift of Patel Zenon Housing Project located in Palegaon, Ambernath. Reports claim that the man even threatened the boy. He allegedly said, "Bahar mil chaku se marunga." (Meet outside, I will stab you with a knife). The entire episode was captured on CCTV.

According to the reports, the victim Tyagi Pandey, son of Shankarlal Pandey, left home around 5 p.m. on July 4 to attend tuition classes. He took the lift from the 14th floor. The lift stopped on the ninth floor where no one was immediately visible. Tyagi then tried to close the door. At that moment, Kailash Thawani, a resident of the ninth floor, entered the lift and suddenly started beating the boy. He also attempted to bite the boy’s hand. A female housekeeping staffer present in the lift acted quickly and stopped it at the ground floor. She helped Tyagi exit safely. However, the accused reportedly continued to assault the boy in the lobby area.

After the incident, Tyagi’s mother took him to Shivajinagar police station and filed a complaint. But police initially registered the case under bailable sections only. The family expressed strong disappointment with the action taken. The case was officially registered four days later following pressure from the family and outrage from local residents. There has been no confirmation of police action in the case so far.