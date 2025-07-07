Ambernath School Van Horror: Two Students Fall from Moving Vehicle, Incident Caught on Camera (Watch Video)

Ambernath School Van Video: Two students from Fatima School in Ambernath fell from a moving private school van on Monday after the rear door of the vehicle suddenly opened. The incident occurred in the Netaji Market area while the van was heading towards Vimco Naka. Fortunately, no vehicles were following close behind which prevented a major tragedy. The incident was caught on CCTV and went viral on social media. The footage shows the exact moment the children fell from the moving van.

According to reports, the van was carrying students of Fatima School toward Vimco Naka when the back door suddenly opened and two children fell onto the road. The driver did not notice and kept driving. An auto-rickshaw driver who was behind the van saw the accident. He stopped his vehicle and took the injured children to a nearby hospital. One child suffered a serious head injury while the other had minor injuries.

Police have registered a case against the van driver Solmon Sakkapa, and attendants Usha Balid and Kavita Jadhav.

The van involved in today’s incident had a white number plate, which means it was for personal use. Still, extra seats were added, and students were packed inside. Last week, the RTO took action against some school buses and vans. But even after that, schools continue to use private vehicles to carry students.

This incident has once again raised questions about the safety of students who travel in private school vans.