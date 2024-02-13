Animal Cruelty in Thane: Vet Clinic Staffer Arrested for Beating Dog, Video Goes Viral

Alarming reports of animal cruelty have emerged from the Vetic Pet Clinic located near R Mall in Maharashtra's Thane, sparking widespread outrage among concerned citizens and animal welfare organizations. Several local people protested outside the clinic after the video clip went viral.

In a viral video, it has been noticed that a staff member at the clinic has been observed mistreating a defenceless animal. The man was seen repeatedly hitting the dog without any guilt. He punched the dog's face and its body while facing the camera until the animal barked for help and jumped off the bed to its rescue. It ran towards the door and exited the premises, before which the man also kicked the pet dog with giggles.

WARNING! Video May Upset Some Viewers:

OMG this is ridiculous @MumbaiPolice pls take a look… Animal Abuse Reported at Vetic Pet Clinic, near R Mall, Thane

We need your help to address a serious issue at the Vetic Pet Clinic @vetic.in, near R Mall in Thane. It's been reported that a staff member there has been seen… pic.twitter.com/2VqCdRZGJD — Waahiid Ali Khan (@waahiidalikhan) February 13, 2024

Disturbed and angered by the incident that exposed the vulnerable treatment given to the dog has prompted Nilesh Bhanage, the founder of PAWS (Plant and Animals Welfare Society), a reputable Thane-based organization, to take swift action. Bhanage has written an email to the district collector and the animal welfare board, urging authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure justice for the innocent animal. LomatTimes.com has spoken to Nilesh Bhanage. He said, "We demand strict action on Cruelty & Cognizable offence, and the culprit was arrested after the complaint was registered against him. Also, an enquiry has been initiated into the matter."

After the disturbing video footage from a grooming centre in Thane circulated online, netizens slammed the clinic and also wrote reviews on Google and demanded action from the authorities. According to the reports, the clinic has been shut temporarily after a protest erupted on the premises.