Badlapur: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling from Building in Thane

A two-year-old boy has died after falling from an apartment on the first floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane district, police told the news agency PTI on Tuesday. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Badlapur area. The child resided with his family on the second floor of the building.

He was playing on the first floor of the building where he accidentally slipped and fell on the ground, an official from Manpada police station in Dombivli said. Some locals rushed him to a hospital in Dombivli, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The body was later sent to a government hospital and police registered a case of accidental death, he said. A probe was on into the case.