Badlapur Residents Hit by Power Outage, Take to Social Media to Complain to MSEDCL

Residents of Badlapur East faced overnight power cuts, with the area experiencing an electricity outage since midnight on Sunday, February 9. Frustrated residents took to social media to express their grievances and filed complaints with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) regarding the issue.

Several citizens voiced their concerns on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the difficulties they faced due to the prolonged power outage.

Tagging MSEDCL on of the X users said, "What's the hell is going on still no information about whole night electricity failure till the time no intimation. Plz handover to Private company tum logo se naa ho paayega Badlapur East whole night batti gull."

Another user tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister's X account and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said, "@CMOMaharashtra @MSEDCL @mieknathshinde we are facing an power cut from whole night in badlapur east area near mohan palms. Requesting youur urgent attention."

"where the hell is power… bloody hell with #MSEDCL … cutting power at midnight Badlapur, worst city to live.. all money snatching currupt fake leaders in this city," wrote a Badlapur resident on X.

The cause of the electricity disruption in Badlapur remains unclear, and the issue is a matter of concern. As of now, MSEDCL has not released an official statement regarding the power outage in the area.