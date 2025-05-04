Badlapur School Sexual Assault Case: FIR Still Pending as HC Deadline Passes

Even though the Bombay High Court took a tough stand in the case involving the sexual assault event at the Badlapur school, the Mumbai crime branch has yet to file a formal complaint, reported the Free Press Journal. The court was promised that the FIR would be submitted by May 3 by the criminal branch. According to Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, and member of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), "The government has approached the court, so the FIR has not yet been filed." According to the report, the crime branch is going over the case files and is preparing to ask the court for further time.

On May 5, the Supreme Court is expected to hear the state government's appeal against the HC's ruling. The investigation began in September 2024 after Akshay Shinde, who was charged with sexual assault at the Badlapur school, was purportedly killed in a police encounter. In relation to the case, the Bombay High Court had ordered that five police officers be the subject of a formal complaint. When the court enquired about the filing date of the FIR on April 30, the criminal branch requested an extension until Saturday, May 3.

A division bench made up of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale voiced their strong disapproval of the inactivity and threatened to start contempt proceedings if immediate action was not taken.