Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: CID To Investigate Killing of Accused Akshay Shinde

Maharashtra's Crime Investigation Department (CID) has announced that it will investigate the death of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, officials reported on Tuesday. On the same day, a team of forensic science experts examined the police vehicle in which Shinde was allegedly shot by a police officer on Monday evening.

Shinde, 24, was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district. A contractual sweeper at the school in Badlapur, Shinde was arrested on August 17, five days after he allegedly sexually abused the two girls in the school toilet.

He was killed near the Mumbra bypass in Thane on Monday evening after allegedly snatching the gun of a policeman while being transported in a police vehicle for a probe related to a case filed by his former wife, an official stated. After he shot and injured an Assistant Police Inspector (API), another officer from the police escort team returned fire, resulting in Shinde's death, which was later confirmed by doctors at the Kalwa civic hospital.

A team of CID officials is set to visit the Mumbra bypass site where the incident occurred. They will also record statements from the police personnel who were in the vehicle at the time. Additionally, the CID will take statements from Akshay Shinde's parents. On Tuesday morning, Shinde's body was transported from Kalwa civic hospital in Thane to the state-run J.J. Hospital for an autopsy.

