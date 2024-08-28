Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: SIT To Conduct Identification Parade of Accused

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) announced that it will conduct an identification parade of the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case. The parade, to be held in the presence of an Executive Magistrate, will involve the victims identifying the accused.

After the identification of the accused, the SIT will also prepare a psychological profile of the suspects to aid further investigation. On August 23, the SIT in the Badlapur sexual assault case involving minors registered an FIR against the school authorities for failing to comply with Section 19 of the POCSO Act. This section mandates that any authority aware of sexual assault against minors must report it to the police for further action.

The investigation into the Badlapur incident is being led by the Deputy Director of the Mumbai region, with participation from various departments. Notably, a report on the sexual abuse case, prepared by the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Education Ministry, was submitted to Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday.

Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar said that the CCTV footage of the school from the last 15 days had been missing. Kesarkar said, "The CCTV footage of the last 15 days is missing from the school. It is important to investigate why the footage has gone missing and what the motive behind it is."