Badlapur Shooting: Firing Outside MLA Kisan Kathore’s Residence in Thane, One Injured

Thane, Maharashtra (July 3, 2025): A firing incident took place on the main road outside the residence of MLA Kisan Kathore in Badlapur on Thursday. Initial reports suggest that the firing occurred due to a dispute between two groups.

A man identified as Altaf Shaikh was injured in the firing and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Sources said that Shaikh also has a criminal background.

The firing took place on the Boratpada-Murbad road which passes directly in front of the MLA’s residence in Badlapur village. Police suspect the incident may have been the result of an old rivalry.

There is a possibility that names of some well-known local criminals with past records from Badlapur may also come up during the investigation. Police are examining all angles and further inquiry is underway.

