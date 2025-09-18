Bhiwandi Accident: Father-Daughter Died, Wife Critically Injured After Truck Hits Family Near Padgha Area

Thane: A tragic accident took place in Thane's Bhiwandi area, were man and his three-year-old daughter died, while wife critically injured after getting hit by truck. This incident took place on Thursday , September 18, 2025 afternoon in Padgha area, when deceased was taking her ill daughter to doctor for checkup.

Officials told PTI, deceased Saheem Maqbool Khot, a resident of Borivali in Padgha, was travelling on a two-wheeler with his wife and three-year-old daughter when the accident took place. Khot attempted to change lanes and tried to manoeuvre his two-wheeler between a container truck and an autorickshaw. In the process, his two-wheeler collided with the container truck.

Deceased died on the spot, while his three-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries shortly after. Meanwhile, deceased's wife was riding pillion, sustained critical injuries and is battling for life in a hospital in Thane. A relative reported the child was unwell and the family was en route to a doctor when the accident occurred.

In separate incident, A man died after being hit by an excavator machine near Ghatkopar railway station in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, following which the police registered a case of culpable homicide against its driver, an official said.The victim was around 35 years old, he said. He is suspected to have been drunk at the time of the incident, the official of Government Railway Police (GRP) in Kurla said.

After his body was found at the spot a case of accidential death was registered and a probe was launched. Technical evidence later proved that he was sleeping under wheeled excavator machine. When the driver came there and started the machine, he was hit by it, he added. A case was registered against the driver under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.