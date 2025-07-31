Bhiwandi Accident: 'Who Will I Tie Rakhi To Now?' Sister Asks After Teen Dies Hitting Pothole in Wada Road Ahead of Raksha Bandhan

An 18-year-old boy died after his two-wheeler struck a pothole on the Bhiwandi-Wada road in Thane district of Maharashtra. The deceased has been identified as Yash Rajesh More, a resident of Madkacha Pada. News of his death sent shockwaves through the area. On Wednesday evening (July 30), when the body was brought home, angry residents staged a protest by parking the ambulance in the middle of the road to block, demanding that a case be registered against the contractors and officials responsible for the potholes. The protest during the evening rush hour brought traffic to a standstill for nearly two hours, affecting homebound commuters and students.

Just days before the Raksha Bandhan 2025 festival, the fatal pothole has left Yash’s family in grief. He had met with an accident on Vishwabharti Phata road and was seriously injured after battling for his life for ten days in the hospital, died on Wednesday morning during the treatment. His sister, in tears, questioned the authorities about accountability.

According to police, on July 20, Yash More and his friend Yash Balaji Ghote were riding towards a gym at Kavad via Vishwabharti Phata when their motorbike struck a pothole, leaving both seriously injured. They were admitted to a private hospital in Thane. Yash succumbed to his injuries after ten days of treatment.



In a heartbreaking moment, Yash's sister was heard asking the administration while crying, “Who should I tie a rakhi to now?”"

Following the protest, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rahul Jhalte, Senior Police Inspector Harshvardhan Barve (Taluka Police Station), and Suresh Manore of the Local Crime Branch reached the spot with additional force and assured residents that an appropriate case would be registered. After recording a supplementary statement from Yash’s father, Rajesh More, and agreeing to include the names of the road contractor and Public Works Department officials in the FIR, the protesters dispersed and the body was taken home.