Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Old Residential-Cum-Commercial Structure Collapses in Ajmi Hafiz Nagar

A ground-plus-one storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Friday, though there are no reports of anyone sustaining injuries. Hafiz Building, a residential-cum-commercial structure along Diwanshah Dargah road in Ajmi Hafiz Nagar, was old and was marked for demolition.

“The incident took place at 9:15pm. There are no reports of injuries,” Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) disaster management cell chief Saquib Kharbe told PTI.

Other officials said two persons who were inside a ground-floor shop at the time of the collapse were successfully rescued by the disaster response team. The relief operations were carried out by the BNMC’s fire brigade and disaster management teams. The BNMC has initiated an inspection of adjacent buildings to assess their structural safety.