Bhiwandi Bus Accident: 8-Year-Old Girl Dies, 12 Injured After Picnic Bus Crashes Into Flyover Pillar on Mumbai-Nashik Highway

Thane, Maharashtra (April 26, 2025): An eight-year-old girl died and at least 10 to 12 people were injured when a private bus carrying picnic-goers crashed into a flyover pillar near Padgha on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway late Friday night. The bus was returning from a picnic at the Khadavli river near Padgha when the driver reportedly lost control. The vehicle rammed into a flyover pillar near Vadpe-Padgha. Among the injured, three people are in critical condition.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: A bus from Bhiwandi, returning from a trip to Khadoli, met with a major accident near the Samruddhi Expressway after losing control and hitting a divider. Around 10–15 people were injured, with some reported to be in critical condition. Police and rescue… pic.twitter.com/wm3XO3JVQN — IANS (@ians_india) April 25, 2025

The victims were residents of Gaibi Nagar and Fandole Nagar in Bhiwandi. They had hired the private bus for a day trip. The mishap occurred as they were heading back to the city. Local authorities rushed the injured to the Sub-District Hospital in Bhiwandi for immediate treatment.

Read Also | Mumbai Local Train Update: Western Railway Announces 35-Hour Mega Block Between Kandivali and Borivali on April 26–27 – Details Inside

Visited IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi after the unfortunate bus accident. Spoke to the injured and their families. 12 people are injured, and sadly, we lost one life. A young girl with a spine injury is being shifted to Thane Civil. We are arranging more doctors for treatment. pic.twitter.com/QBb0pIX26X — Rais Shaikh (@rais_shk) April 25, 2025

Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh visited the hospital on Friday night. He met with the injured and instructed medical officers to provide all necessary care and treatment without delay. "Visited IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi after the unfortunate bus accident. Spoke to the injured and their families. 12 people are injured, and sadly, we lost one life. A young girl with a spine injury is being shifted to Thane Civil. We are arranging more doctors for treatment," he wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Police have registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.