Bhiwandi House Collapse: Mother and One-Year-Old Daughter Killed After Wall Falls Amid Strong Winds in Pathredi Village

A mother and her one-year-old daughter died after their house wall collapsed due to rough weather on Sunday morning, May 25, in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district, Maharashtra. As per the information, the incident occurred in Pathredi village when a mud house wall fell on them while they were asleep, the father of the family was also injured.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: A strong storm in Bhiwadi’s Pathredi village caused a mud house wall to collapse, killing a mother and her one-year-old daughter and injuring the father. pic.twitter.com/1dXwAzK2JP — IANS (@ians_india) May 25, 2025

The deceased has been identified as Sujit-Somaiya (22) and her daughter (1-year). The incident occurred at around 2 pm on Sunday. an injured person, named Rahul (25), was admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment for his injuries. A local from the area said that the wind was blowing at a high speed in the morning, which caused the house to collapse. "It was a three-storey house, but there was no pillar installed. When the strong wind blew, the wall collapsed and crushed them," a local said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday announced monsoon in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) over the next two days. “The conditions for arrival of the monsoon are now favourable in Maharashtra and onset is expected to happen in the next two-three days,” the IMD stated in its forecast.

Mumbai and Thane are under a yellow alert till Wednesday, indicating moderate to heavy spells of rainfall coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds. The weather department issued alert over Ratnagiri, Satara, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg districts for the next 24 hours predicting very heavy rainfall.