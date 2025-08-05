Bhiwandi Metro Accident: Iron Rod Pierces Man’s Skull After Falling from Under-Construction Thane-Bhiwandi Metro Bridge

A horrific incident occurred on Tuesday, August 5, in the Narpoli area of Bhiwandi after an iron rod slipped from the Thane-Bhiwandi Metro bridge and pierced into the man's skull travelling in an auto-rickshaw below. The passenger was seriously injured and rushed to the nearby hospital and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.

This incident occurred during the construction of Mumbai Metro 5. It has once again highlighted the negligence in the ongoing metro construction work. The injured man has been identified as 20-year-old Sonu Ali, a resident of Vitthal Nagar.

The Mumbai Metro 5 construction work is underway between Narpoli and Dhamankar Naka in the Thane district of Maharashtra. During the construction, an iron rod fell directly from above and struck a moving rickshaw, piercing through the passenger’s head. The impact left the passenger bleeding profusely.

With the help of locals, the injured Sonu Ali was rushed to a private hospital in Anjumphata, where he is undergoing immediate medical treatment. Bhoiwada police are investigating how and whose negligence caused this accident to occur.

Due to carelessness in metro construction, a young man is now battling for his life. Local residents have demanded action against the metro officials and contractors involved in the project and urged that the injured youth be given immediate compensation.