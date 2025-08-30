Bhiwandi: Severed Head of Unidentified Woman Found Near Creek; Police Launch Probe

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra (August 30, 2025): A shocking incident has come to light in Bhiwandi where a severed head of a woman was found near a creek in the Eidgah Road area on Saturday. The torso has not been found. According to the media reports, senior officials from Bhoiwada police reached the spot along with fire brigade personnel. The head was recovered and sent to Indira Gandhi Hospital for medical examination.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the rest of the body and establish the identity of the woman. Police are also checking whether the head was carried into the creek from another location. The discovery has created panic among local residents.

In a separate case near Pune, a swollen body of an unidentified man was found in the riverbed near Sonapur village close to the Pune-Panshet road, which passes through the Khadakwasla dam catchment area. The body was spotted late Thursday night. The sudden discovery caused alarm among villagers.

(With inputs from IANS)