Bhiwandi Teacher Caught Taking ₹60,000 Bribe for Service Book; Principal Detained

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Thane caught a teacher from Rais High School and Junior College, Bhiwandi, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹60,000 for preparing and stamping a duplicate service book for a retired employee. The main accused, Shahajan Mohammadali Maulana (54), had demanded the bribe with the support of the school’s principal, Jiaur Rehman Mazharulhaq Ansari (52), who has also been detained in connection with the case.

According to ACB officials, the complainant, a 55-year-old man, approached their office on March 19, 2025, alleging that Maulana and Ansari had demanded a bribe between ₹40,000 to ₹60,000 to process his duplicate service book and ensure the necessary entries and seals were made as per the Pay Commission norms. The complaint was verified on March 20 and 21, during which it was confirmed that a bribe of ₹50,000 was being demanded.

On May 1, a trap was set, and Maulana was caught accepting ₹60,000 in marked notes from the complainant. Ansari, the principal, had encouraged the complainant to pay the bribe and backed Maulana’s illegal demand. Both public servants now face charges under anti-corruption laws.

The successful operation was carried out by a team led by Inspector Anupama Khare, under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Shivraj Patil and Additional SPs Sanjay Govilkar and Suhas Shinde. The trap team included police officers Rajshree Shinde, Rupali Desai, Balu Kadav, Padmakar Pardhi, and Vinod Jadhav.