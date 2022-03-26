Breaking! Woman's floating body found on Rewale Lake, in Thane

A horrific incident happened near Thane Mumbai, on Saturday morning around 7:30 am a body on an unidentified woman was found in Rewale Lake, Thane.

Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, Avinash Sawan responding to the incident said, “We received a complaint about the dead body of an unidentified woman aged approximately 45 years at Rewale Lake. When we reached the spot near Krishna Kunj house in front of Balkum fire station, we discovered the body of a woman floating. Our team, with the help of the Thane fire brigade, pulled out the body. It was handed over to Kapurbawdi police.”

“As of now, we can’t say whether it was a case of suicide. The identification of the body is under process. We have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is underway" a senior police official said.