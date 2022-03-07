Cancellation of appointment order of ‘those’ sub-inspectors; Welcoming the decision from Jitendra Awhad

Thane: The former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in 2017, 636 candidates would be directly appointed to the post of Sub-Inspector of Police without any examination. This decision caused great dissatisfaction among the candidates appearing for the examination. Eventually, the decision was overturned by the Aurangabad High Court.

With the success of its last seven years, the promotions of thousands of policemen in the state will now be legal, the state's Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad told in a press conference on Sunday. Hundreds of candidates congratulated Awhad on this occasion.

In 2017, the government had ordered the appointment of 636 policemen as direct sub-inspectors. Against this decision, the MLA Jitendra Awhad had set a target in the Assembly. The decision was opposed by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission and the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT).

Some candidates had also approached the court in this regard. The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently quashed the decision. We are satisfied with this decision and we will get justice in real sense, said the candidates present at Awhad's residence. Candidates from rural areas will benefit Hundreds of candidates on Sunday went to Awhad's Thane residence to congratulate him on his decision. n Government should increase police posts. So hardworking children will get justice. Also, recruitment will be done on the basis of candidates through MPSC without direct recruitment. Awhad said that if there had been a wrong move to give illegal direct promotions, now the candidates in the villages would really benefit from it.