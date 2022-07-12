Car sinks in Lake at Thane, no causalities reported

Thane: Due to the unpredictability of roads and water, a car sank in Phadkepada Lake in Khardigaon on Monday night around 11 p.m. Fortunately, no one died or was injured in the blast. On the other hand, Yusuf Pathan, a driver from Chembur, Mumbai, was rescued from the lake by the vigilant locals.

A call was received from Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Room on Monday night. Upon learning of the incident, the fire brigade arrived at the spot with the 1-fire vehicle and 1 rescue vehicle. The driver of the four-wheeler, Yusuf Pathan (28), who was submerged in the lake, was pulled out of the lake by the locals and the driver himself informed that there was no one else in the vehicle. After that, Sheel police personnel, disaster management unit personnel and fire station personnel pulled out the four-wheeler from the lake with the help of a rope and handed it over to the driver. The driver informed that he went to the lake due to the unpredictability of the road and water. In this car The driver said it belonged to a company called Reza Enterprises, said Disaster Management Officer Avinash Sawant.