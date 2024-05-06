CM Eknath Shinde Targets MP Rajan Vichare, Says Portrayal in Dharamveer Film Was False

Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections is going on in full swing. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in Thane today for campaigning. In Thane, the Mahayuti has fielded Naresh Maske of the Shiv Sena, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi has fielded Rajan Vichare of the Thackeray group. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while addressing an election rally today, lashed out at MP Rajan Vichare. He has also commented on the incidents shown about Rajan Vichare in the film Dharamveer.

Also Read | 'Uddhav Thackeray Wanted To Break 25-30 BJP MLAs': CM Eknath Shinde's Shocking Claims In Thane



"Everything shown about Rajan Vichare in Dharamveer is false, in the second film, we will show all the truth. He was asked by Dighe Saheb to resign but he did not. He went to Raghunath More and More Saheb explained to him. But at that time, he disrespected Dighe saheb as well," chief minister Eknath Shinde said.

Eknath Shinde said, "At that time, I told Dighe saheb that I did not want the post. Dighe saheb called him later and explained and forced him to resign. He is a fake disciple of Dighe Saheb. The real disciple is Naresh Maske," Shinde said.

There was a conspiracy to take away the post of Thane district chief from Dighe

"Dighe Saheb was a good man, who was being forced to leave Thane district. He was ordered to resign. How would they feel if they were asked to take the position away after reaching the pinnacle of success? Later, someone told them (Thackerays) that if Dighe Saheb's post is taken away, there will be no one in Thane, Palghar district, everyone will go with Dighe Saheb, then they stopped", Shinde said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that when Anand Dighe put forward Raj Thackeray's name for the post of leader, he reportedly got a barrage of calls from Uddhav Thackeray supporters. Soon after, he got a call, after which Dighe Saheb got in the car and left and he did not meet anyone for the next two days. Who was behind the mental agony he suffered so much? When I first met Uddhav Thackeray after Dighe Saheb left, what question should he ask me? He asked where is Anand Dighe's property. That man was like a Fakir who spent his life in a Shiv Sena Branch, and had no house or building. At the time, I thought we were in the wrong place. But we had to work harder."