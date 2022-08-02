"Commissioner forgets administrative service" Anand Paranjape critizes

NCP's Thane-Palghar Coordinator and Thane District President Anand Paranjpe alleged that "Thampa Commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma has no memory of his administrative duties. The term of the General Assembly ended on March 9. Therefore, 131 corporators in Thampa have become ordinary Thanekars. No Mayor, no Deputy Mayor, no Standing Committee Chairman or no Leader of the House; These positions no longer exist. So Dr. Vipin Sharma himself is the administrator of the municipality. They must visit Thane city; Information about development works should be given to Thanekar through mass media. But, the General Assembly which has ceased to exist."

Former Mayor Naresh Mhaske was addressing the media along with Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi at the press conference of the Amrit Mahotsav program of independence organized by the Thane Municipal Corporation.

Mhaske had made a statement that NCP corporators are going to join the Shinde group,"We don't want to talk more about it. Who himself stabbed Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray in the back. And those who founded the Shinde group separate from the Shiv Sena. We Thanekars have seen their initiative. Better not talk about it."

"The Nationalist Congress Party is strong under the leadership of Jitendra Awad. His reputation has come recently, Koshyari has had to apologize after the agitation against Governor Koshyari. So Mhaske should see for himself that in which group, in which bank or in which gutter we are" he said.