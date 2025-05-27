COVID Death In Thane: First Coronavirus Death Reported in Kalyan-Dombivli After 47-Year Old Woman Succumbs To Virus

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has reported its first COVID-19 fatality, marking a concerning development as new cases continue to emerge in the Thane district. Dr. Deepa Shukla, the officer in charge of KDMC’s Medical Health Department, confirmed the death of a woman who was undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to Dr. Shukla, four individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 within KDMC limits amid a recent spike in cases across Maharashtra, including nearby Mumbai. Among the four cases:

One woman has succumbed to the virus. A second patient, exhibiting mild symptoms, was successfully treated and discharged. A third is currently receiving care at a private hospital. The fourth has been transferred to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa for advanced treatment.

Despite the rising numbers, health officials are urging the public not to panic. Dr. Shukla emphasized the importance of continued vigilance and adherence to COVID-19 precautions. The Medical Health Department has issued a fresh advisory targeting vulnerable populations, especially senior citizens and individuals with co-morbidities. Recommendations include:

Avoiding crowded and enclosed spaces

Wearing masks in public

Practicing frequent hand hygiene

Refraining from public spitting

Using a handkerchief or tissue when sneezing or coughing

Residents experiencing symptoms such as cold, cough, body ache, sore throat, or breathing difficulty are advised to seek medical consultation and undergo COVID-19 testing promptly. To handle the situation, KDMC has arranged isolation rooms equipped with ventilation facilities at Bai Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan and Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli. Both facilities offer tongue swab tests for coronavirus detection.

In a related update, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Public Relations Officer reported a total of 36 COVID-19 cases in Thane city so far, with one fatality. Of these cases, nine patients are currently hospitalised in stable condition, while 20 others are under home quarantine. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are reinforcing preventive health measures across the region.

