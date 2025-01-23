Dog Attack in Thane: Stray Dog Bites Two Firemen in Gamdevi

Two fire personnel were injured after a stray dog bit them while they were removing a tree fallen near a bus stop in Maharashtra's Thane city. The incident took place on Wednesday night in Gamdevi area.

The civic emergency response cell here received an alert at around 11 pm on Wednesday about a tree fall near the bus stop, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said. Personnel of the civic body's fire services and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot.

While they busy cutting the fallen tree, a stray dog in the area charged at the fire personnel and severely bit two of them before running away, the official said. The two personnel, aged 26 and 37, were rushed to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa and were undergoing treatment, he said. The other civic personnel removed the fallen tree from the area, the official said.