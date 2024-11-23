Dombivali Election Result 2024: Ravindra Chavan Wins Over 1 Lakh Votes Against Shiv Sena UBT Candidate

BJP sitting MLA and Mahayuti candidate Ravindra Chavan won by 1,23,815 votes from the Dombivali Assembly constituency. Chavan emerged as victorious against Shiv Sena UBT leader Dipesh Pundlik Mhatre.

Dombivli is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. It is a General category seat located in the Thane district and covering parts of the Kalyan taluka. In the 2019 Assembly polls, the BJP's Ravindra Chavan won. He also emerged victorious in the 2014 election on a BJP ticket.

In the 2024 Assembly polls, voter turnout in Dombivali was 56.19%. In 2019, 40.81% voter turnout was reported in this constituency.

Ravindra Chavan announced his victory by thanking and dedicating his win to the Dombivlikars. "All of us have acknowledged the efforts we have been making for the upliftment of Dombivli city and Dombivlikar for the last 20-25 years through votes," Chavan added.

हा विजय सर्व डोंबिवलीकरांना समर्पित



डोंबिवलीकर मतदार बंधू-भगिनींनो,



गेल्या २०-२५ वर्षांपासून डोंबिवली शहर आणि डोंबिवलीकर यांच्या उन्नतीसाठी जे प्रयत्न करत आलो, त्या प्रयत्नांची पोचपावती आपण सर्वांनी मतांच्या माध्यमातून दिलीत.



हिंदुत्व आणि राष्ट्रहित या पायावर उभे असणारे आपले… pic.twitter.com/fbFoHozWzZ — Ravindra Chavan (@RaviDadaChavan) November 23, 2024

Chavan said that the ideology of Dombivli people are in favour of Hindutva and national interest. "The ideological relationship between our Dombivli city and BJP-Mahayuti, which stands on the foundation of Hindutva and national interest, became clear once again today."

He thanked all party workers of Mahayuti, said, "All office bearers and workers of BJP-Mahayuti worked day and night for campaigning, that's why today's day is visible. 'Dombivli First' will always work with the goal in mind and pray that your faith, love and blessings will always be with you!"

"Heartfelt thanks to all the voters brothers and sisters, leaders, officials and workers of BJP-Mahayuti!" he further added.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP leaders celebrate at the party office in Mumbai as BJP-led Mahayuti is set to form the government in Maharashtra.#MaharashtraElection2024pic.twitter.com/dcFH4E2IqK — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, has won 54 seats and is leading in over 226 seats. The alliance is close to form the government for the second time.