Dombivli Bandh: Town Shuts Down to Mourn Three Locals Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack

Commercial establishments were shut and vehicles remained off the roads in Maharashtra's Dombivli town on Thursday as residents observed a spontaneous bandh to protest against the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam town. Three cousins -- Sanjay Lele (50), Hemant Joshi (45) and Atul Mone (43) -- hailing from Dombivli in Thane district were among the 26 persons killed in the ghastly terror attack on Tuesday.

The streets of the town, which would be bustling with hectic activities on any other day, looked deserted on Thursday, April 24. Most auto rickshaws, buses, and private vehicles remained off the roads, while most of the commercial establishments were closed.

Kalyan, Maharashtra: To protest the incident that took place in Pahalgam, a bandh has been called today in Dombivli. Workers of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) have taken to the streets, appealing to the public to support the bandh pic.twitter.com/8qP7KJz1gb — IANS (@ians_india) April 24, 2025

Workers of the Shiv Sena UBT have taken to the streets, appealing to the public to support the bandh. Shops and establishments started closing from Wednesday itself to mark a protest against the terrorist attack and express solidarity with the families of the victims.

The mortal remains of Atul Mane, Sanjay Lele, and Hemant Joshi.. residents of Dombivli who were killed in the terrorist attack in #pahalgam will be kept this evening at Bhagshala Ground in #dombivli for final viewing and tribute. #PahalgamTerroristAttack#Maharashtra@mumbaitakpic.twitter.com/jn65DB5X0B — Prashanth Bhat (Biker) (@adriftrider) April 23, 2025

VIDEO | Mortal remains of three victims of Pahalgam terror attack brought to Bhagshala Ground in Mumbai. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) also arrived to pay homage.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC)#Maharashtra… pic.twitter.com/vx2v2aVsCz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2025

Thousands of people on Wednesday attended the last rites of the three Dombivli residents after their bodies were flown to Mumbai earlier in the day. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with BJP leader Ravindra Chavan and local Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, visited the Bhagshala ground to pay their last respects to the deceased.

According to the news agency PTI, angry slogans against Pakistan were also raised as CM Fadnavis paid floral tributes with many people demanding a total ban on all Pakistan products.