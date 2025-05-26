Dombivli Horror: Teen Girl Kept Hostage For Two Months, Raped and Forced into Prostitution ; Four Accused Arrested

A disturbing case has came to light from Dombivli where a 15-year-old girl was allegedly imprisoned in the house for two months. According to PTI a police official said, the girl was repeatedly raped, forced to have an abortion, and forced into prostitution by a man who was known to her family. Following the incident four persons, including a woman, have been arrested, though the main accused is still at large, the official added.

Acting on a tip, Tilak Nagar police raided a Dombivali house and rescued a girl who had been confined and sexually assaulted for two months. The victim, whose mother is a food vendor, was lured away from home after a dispute with her mother by a family-acquainted spice vendor. After she became pregnant, he forced her to have an abortion and then forced her into prostitution at a couple's home. While her family searched for her, the accused falsely claimed to have seen her but that she refused to return. After two months, the family contacted the police. Based on the victim's statement, four people, including a couple, were arrested, while the main suspect remains at large.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 65(1) (rape in certain cases), 88 (causing miscarriage), 143 (trafficking of person), 144 (exploitation of trafficked person) as well as provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dombivli) Suhas Hemade told PTI. Police teams are carrying out further probe into the crime, he added.