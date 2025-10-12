Dombivli: Man Dies by Jumping In Front of Express Train at Kopar Railway Station

A 35-year-old man died by suicide after jumping in front of a long-distance train in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday, October 12. The incident at Kopar railway station briefly brought train movement to a halt.

According to officials from the Dombivli unit of the Government Railway Police (GRP), the man had been seen loitering on the platform for some time before the incident. He appeared to be behaving normally and was carrying a backpack, a police official told the news agency PTI.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Fire: 7 Unconscious Residents Rescued by CRPF Team From Tricity Society in Kharghar (Watch Video).

“Passengers assumed the man was waiting for a train. Suddenly, he climbed down from the platform and started walking towards the eastern side of the station. As an express train from the Kalyan end approached, he threw himself onto the tracks,” a GRP official said.

The impact threw the man several feet away. He was taken to Shastri Nagar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. “The man appeared to be around 35 years old. His identity is yet to be ascertained. We have registered an accidental death report and are verifying whether any suicide note or identification document was found in his possession,” a GRP spokesperson said.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.