Dombivli News: Retired Railway Employee Duped Of Rs 23 Lakh In Flat Scam, Builder Booked

Dombivli: Retired railway official got duped by builder who has been promising to deliver flat to a him from last 10-years. Complainant got duped for Rs 23 lakh has registered a case against builder in Dombivli west Vishnunagar Police station.

Victim identified as , Meena Nirbhavane, a resident of Ajit Mhatre Chawl is a resident 0f Dombivli West. She stated that her husband retired from the railways in 2016. The couple intended to use his retirement funds to buy a 1-BHK flat and, according to a Loksatta report, contracted with developer Prasad Janardan Patole of Sunilnagar, Dombivli East, who was redeveloping a building near their home.

Accused promised to sell them flat for Rs 22 Lakh and asked to make payment in installment as the construction works progress. Nirbhavanes paid Rs 18 lakh in installments. When the municipality acted against the building for lacking construction permits during the COVID-19 pandemic, Patole allegedly demanded an additional Rs 2 lakh to bribe municipal officials and stop the action.

Despite repeated requests for a refund or alternate flat, Patole gave false assurances. He later promised a flat in the "Shri Sadguru Chhaya" project in Sunilnagar, a partnership with Sunil Bhagat and Ajit Mhatre. A flat deed was registered, but the municipal corporation later demolished the structure.