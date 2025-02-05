Dombivli Senior Citizen Faces Disrespect for Speaking Marathi at Mumbai Exhibition, Files Complaint

Marathi is the official language of Maharashtra, and it has now been granted the status of a classical language. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made it mandatory for all officers and employees of government and semi-government offices in the state to communicate only in Marathi. However, despite the Chief Minister's directive, the ground reality appears to be different.

Ramesh Parkhe, a senior citizen from Dombivli, was treated disrespectfully for speaking Marathi. He was also warned at an exhibition event in Mumbai that no one would be able to take action against the offenders, no matter where he complained. Parkhe has filed a complaint with the General Post Office (GPO) regarding the incident and lodged a written complaint with postal department officials.

The "Mahapex 25" exhibition was organized by the Department of Posts at the World Trade Centre in Mumbai from January 22 to 25. Parkhe, a resident of Dombivli, wanted to purchase some items at the exhibition. When he spoke to a staff member at window number 32, the person instructed him to speak in Hindi. In response, Parkhe questioned in Hindi why the staff member did not know Marathi. At that point, he was again told to speak in Hindi. Furthermore, the staff member stated that Parkhe could complain anywhere, but it would have no consequences as he would not speak Marathi. Parkhe has since filed a complaint regarding this disrespectful behaviour.

According to a recent decision by the state government, it is now mandatory for computers purchased through government procurement or with government subsidies in Maharashtra to have keyboards with letters printed in both Marathi Devanagari script and Roman script. Additionally, signboards must be placed outside offices emphasizing the use of Marathi for communication. It has been recommended that these measures be strictly implemented.

Employees who do not adhere to government directives regarding Marathi communication will be disciplined. Complaints against such employees can be reported to the head of the respective office. However, government rules clarify that communication in Marathi is not mandatory only in cases where individuals from outside the state visit for official work.