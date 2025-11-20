Dombivli Shocker: Man Stabbed in Chest and Neck Over Minor Dispute; Accused Arrested

Dombivli: In shocking turn of events young man got stabbed man over minor dispute. Akash Singh (38), who works in a call center in Navi Mumbai, had gone to Malvan Kinara Hotel in MIDC Phase 2 of Dombivli with his brother Badal and friends. There, an argument broke out after Akshay Wagle got pushed by Akash. Akash and his companions were explaining to Akashya that he had no intention of pushing him; but he was in no mood to listen to anything.

After fight he called his friend his friend Prateek Singh Chauhan to hotel. Prateek came to the hotel with his friends Nilesh Thosar, Amar Mahajan, Lokesh Chaudhary and Atul Kamble. They called Akash out and started beating him. After beating Prateek who carried knife, took it out and stabbed Akash on his chest and neck, which led to his death.

A special team comprising Police Inspector (Crime) Jaipal Singh Rajput, Laxman Sable, Manisha Sari, Assistant Police Inspector Sampat Fadol, Mahesh Ralebhat, Sagar Chavan was appointed for the investigation under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende, ACP Suhas Hemade, Senior Police Inspector Sandipan Shinde. Based on technical information, this team arrested all six accused with the help of Nashik City Police.

Earlier similar incident happened in Dombivli east where simple 'no' turned into a violent attack. This incident took place in Subhash Road area of Dombivli West, where a barber shop owner got attacked by angry client for refusing to give him service. According to reports, victim identified as Aftab Salmani (Salon owner) told customer that he would not provide any service due customer's bad health. Instead of accepting the explanation, the visiting man and two companions began abusing Aftab, accusing him of deliberately refusing service. He has lodged complaint at Vishnunagar Police Station, where a three men then followed victim inside shop and assaulted him. Later one of the three assailants attacked Aftab with sharp knife on thigh. Victim's co-worker Mohammad Wasim, who intervened to protect him also suffered head injury after being stuck against wall.

After hearing the commotion, Neighbours and other patrons rushed to the spot. Attackers fled on two-wheeler. According to a report by Loksatta , Aftab in his complaint told that one of the suspect remarked that, “You never cut my hair before, you ignored my relative,” indicating that the motive may stem from a past dispute. Following the attack police case was filed against the three men under the invocation of assault with deadly weapon and other charges. Authorities are investigating the haircut refusal incident. Locals expressed shock at the violence. The event has raised safety concerns for business owners and service providers in urban areas. Residents are asking authorities for increased patrols and improved shop safety measures.