Dombivli Water Cut: KDMC Announces 12-hours Water Supply Suspension on December 30; Check Details

Thane: KDMC has announced 12-hours plan shutdown of water supply to Dombivli East and West divisions on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. This water cut is to carry out to repair leaking water tank inlet. As per the civic body Dombivli's water supply is sourced from the Ulhas river, lifted via the Marmohili Undunchan Centre, and purified at the 150 DLD Netivali Water Purification Centre before distribution throughout Dombivli East and West.

KDMC shared a press note on X, which mention that leakage has been detected at inlet of a high level water tank constructed at Khambalpada under the Amrut 2.0 scheme, which is jointly funded by the Central and State governments. Leakage has occurred at the tapping point connected to the main water channel, leading to water loss and the risk of further structural damage if left unattended.

Dombivli East and West will experience a 12-hour water supply suspension on Tuesday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm for essential repairs. KDMC assures residents that normal supply will resume after the work is completed and the system stabilizes. Residents, housing societies, and businesses are urged to store sufficient water beforehand.

KDMC states the repair is crucial for the long-term reliability of the city's water supply and to minimize future disruptions. Officials are committed to completing the work promptly and restoring water supply as soon as possible.