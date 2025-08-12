Dombivli Water Cut: KDMC Announces Water Supply Suspension on August 13 - Check Timings and Other Details Here

Dombivli Water Cut News: The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has announced a scheduled water cut in Dombivli on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. According to an official notice shared by KDMC on X, formerly Twitter, the water supply from the Mohili source will be stopped during this period. The notice in Marathi stated, " "Water supply from Mohili will be stopped from 1.00 pm to 6.00 pm on Wednesday, 13-08-2025 for urgent maintenance and repair work."

KDMC also said water supply from the Netivali Water Purification Centre to Dombivli East and West divisions will be affected during this time.

The municipal corporation has urged residents in these areas to cooperate with the civic body and use water wisely. It has also advised them to store sufficient water ahead of the scheduled water cut.

In a separate announcement, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has directed all meat shops and slaughterhouses to remain closed on Independence Day, August 15. This includes shops selling chicken, mutton, and fish.

The order was issued on August 4 and applies to both legal and illegal businesses. Shopkeepers have been asked to comply by keeping their shops closed from midnight on August 14 to midnight on August 15.