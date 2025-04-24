Dombivli’s Atul Mone Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack; Railway Colleagues Mourn Loss

In significant terror attack on tourist in Pahalgam, 3 local residents from Dombivli were among 26 people who got killed. Atul Mone, a senior divisional engineer of Central Railway, died in the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He was working in the mechanical engineering department of Parel Workshop. His colleagues are mourning after his tragic death.

Atul Mone, a junior engineer who joined the railways in 2000, had dedicated nearly 25 years of service. Leading a team of 30 at the Parel Workshop, he was known for his friendliness and dedication. Colleagues remember Mone, a tourism enthusiast, never imagining he'd become a victim of terrorism. He was traveling with his family, having recently returned from a trip to Kashmir with his wife and daughter.

"Atul and I were close; we shared meals and breaks daily. Who will I have tea with now?" - Tamila Rasan, colleague.

"I never expected such tragic news about Atul. He loved tourism. He went for a walk, but I can't believe he won't return." - Rajesh Nadal, colleague. Mone's colleagues mourned his loss, lamenting that his trip to Kashmir became a journey from which he would never return.