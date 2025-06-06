Eid al-Adha 2025: Thane Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Kalyan, Check Road Closure and Alternate Route Details Here

A thorough traffic advisory for the Kalyan subdivision has been issued by the Thane City Police in honour of Bakri Eid 2025. Large crowds of people are anticipated in Kalyan city, especially at the Durgadi Eidgah, where the Muslim community holds Eid prayers. This advisory will be in effect from June 7, 00:00 hrs to June 8, 00:00 hrs. On the other hand, the Durga Mata Temple in Durgadi Fort also had a bell-ringing celebration at the same time. Barricades will be used to control traffic flow between Lal Chowki and Durga Mata Chowk in order to maintain public safety and manage the overlapping events. A traffic advisory has been issued for Kalyan city by Pankaj Shirsat, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Within the boundaries of Kalyan Traffic Sub-Division, the Bakri Eid festival will be held on June 7. In order to prevent traffic jams in the area, entrances will be closed and alternate routes will be offered in accordance with the advisory.

कल्याण वाहतूक उप विभागाचे हद्दीत दि. ०७/०६/२०२५ किंवा दि. ०८/०६/२०२५ रोजी "बकरी ईद" सण साजरा करण्यात येणार असून सदर परिसरात वाहतूक कोंडी होऊ नये म्हणून प्रेवश बंद व पर्यायी मार्ग. pic.twitter.com/xUVMZgAbp0 — Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) June 5, 2025

Information on Road Closures and Other Routes:

Entry Closed: All vehicles are "enclosed" at Lalchowki in Kalyan city on their way to Bhiwandi.

Alternative route: From Lalchowki, these cars will turn right and go via Adarwadi Chowk and Wadeghar Circle to reach their destination.

Entry Closed: Durgamata Chowk is "enclosed" for all cars travelling from Bhiwandi to Kalyan via Agra Road in Kalyan city and Govindwadi Bypass.

Alternative route: From Durgamata Chowk, these cars will turn left and travel via Wadeghar Circle, Adarwadi Chowk to reach their destination.

Entry Closed: The Govindwadi Bypass is being "enclosed" at Patripool for all cars travelling from Kalyan (East), Kolsewadi side to Durgamata Chowk.

Alternative route: From Patripool Shivaji Chowk Lalchowki, these cars will turn right and go via Adarwadi Chowk to reach their destination.

Entry Closed: On the day of "Bakri Eid," all traffic through Durgadi Chowk, Govindwadi Bypass Patripool, and Durgadi Chowk Shivaji Chowk-Patripool in Kalyan city is "closed" at all times, day and night. This includes traffic from multi-axle, big, bulky trucks, trailers, etc.

This traffic control notice will stay in effect till the end of the 'Bakri Eid' prayer program. Emergency vehicles such as ambulances, the fire brigade, and police vehicles are exempted from these restrictions, the notification stated.