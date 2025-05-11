Eknath Shinde Tightens Grip on Thane as Four NCP (SP) Corporators from Kalwa Join Shiv Sena, Major Setback for Jitendra Awhad

In a significant political development, four more former corporators from Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Saturday, further eroding Jitendra Awhad's stronghold in the Kalwa region. This follows the defection of seven former NCP (SP) corporators to the Shinde faction just two days prior.

The latest to switch allegiance are former corporators Manohar Salvi, Milind Salvi, Aparna Salvi, and Aarti Gaikwad, who formally joined the Shiv Sena at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's residence. This wave of defections represents a major blow to Awhad's political influence in Kalwa, a region considered crucial for political calculations.

Previously, the BJP had reportedly set its sights on Kalwa to bolster its power equations. However, Shinde's Shiv Sena has effectively disrupted these plans. Both the BJP and the Shinde faction have been actively focusing on Kalwa to consolidate their political positions.

Swift Political Maneuvering:

Sources indicate that the BJP had initially planned to poach the former NCP (SP) corporators. However, in a swift counter-move, Shinde's Shiv Sena managed to secure the support of seven corporators overnight. This strategic move was followed by the subsequent defection of the additional four corporators within just two days, further solidifying Shinde's control and weakening Awhad's base