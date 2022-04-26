Electric Power cut: Power outage in Mumbai, Thane, Dombivali, Ambernath

The power supply was disrupted in Thane city, Ambernath, Badlapur and some parts of Mumbai this morning. It is learned that power supply was disrupted due to breakdown in MSEDCL power substation. The power cut affected hit the governor's program. The Scout Guide State Awards Ceremony was being held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai in the presence of the Governor. The power supply was cut off before the event started.

Due to breakdown (bus trip) in 400 KV substation of Mahatransco at Padgha, power supply to customers of Dombivali, part of Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur of MSEDCL, which has power supply on Padgha to Pal 220 KV high pressure line was cut off. MSEDCL is carrying out repair work. Senior officials of MSEDCL are monitoring the situation to ensure immediate resumption of power supply in the area. According to MSEDCL officials, the power supply is expected to be restored in about 1 hour-2 hour. MSEDCL officials informed that power supply has been restored in some parts of the city.

"Repair and maintenance work was underway at Circuit 1 of 400 KV GIS centre and the entire load was put on Circuit 2. However, sudden technical failure in circuit 2 resulted in power being affected in most of the parts of Mumbai and Thane," said Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut.

After an unprecedented power cut across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane, Maha Transco said that power would be restored to Navi Mumbai and Thane in the next one-and-a-half hours. As of 1:30 PM, power had been restored in several areas of Mumbai city and its suburbs. The process is expected to be completed soon and is expected to take two more hours.

