Father-son duo steal electricity worth Rs 5.93 Crore
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 15, 2022 10:57 AM2022-05-15T10:57:53+5:302022-05-15T10:59:46+5:30
A case has been registered against father and son duo for stealing electricity worth Rs 5.93 crore in Murbad area of Thane district, an official said on Friday. The irregularities came to light after a team from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) raided a stone crushing unit at Falegaon on May 5.
Electricity was being stolen using gadgets that tampered with meter readings. A total of 34,09,901 units of electricity have been reported stolen in the last 29 months. The cost of the power is estimated at Rs 5.93 crore, officials said.
A case has been registered against Chandrakant Bhambre and his son Sachin under various provisions of the Electricity Act, a Murbad police official said.Open in app