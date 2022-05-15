Father-son duo steal electricity worth Rs 5.93 Crore

A case has been registered against father and son duo for stealing electricity worth Rs 5.93 crore in Murbad area of ​​Thane district, an official said on Friday. The irregularities came to light after a team from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) raided a stone crushing unit at Falegaon on May 5.

Electricity was being stolen using gadgets that tampered with meter readings. A total of 34,09,901 units of electricity have been reported stolen in the last 29 months. The cost of the power is estimated at Rs 5.93 crore, officials said.

A case has been registered against Chandrakant Bhambre and his son Sachin under various provisions of the Electricity Act, a Murbad police official said.