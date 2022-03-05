"Garib ki jaan kya jaan nhi?" Jitendra Awhad's question on that assurance

Thane: Housing Minister of Maharashtra Jitendra Awhad has posted a notice on Twitter asking, "What happened to the promise given by the railway officials as they were threatening to demolish the houses?"

The Railway Minister had ordered to remove houses which comes in the railway line from Kalwa-Mumbra-Diva to Kalyan-Karjat directly on the Central Railway. The same action was taken by the railway authorities. Meanwhile, it was withdrawn after the agitation of Jitendra Awhad and MP Shrikant Shinde and the statement given to the Railway Minister. Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Kumar had assured that the railway premises would be evacuated only after the evacuation of the residents. However, on Friday, he warned Railway Minister Ashwini Kumar, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve and railway officials not to blame him if the trains were closed tomorrow.

Railway Minister Ashwini Kumar and Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve were in Thane for the inauguration of the fifth and sixth lines. At the time, Awhad had assured the Union Railway Minister that no action would be taken until the residents were rehabilitated. However, Danve has started a session to intimidate the railway authorities by showing them a basket of bananas and ordering the railway authorities to demolish the houses in the railway line area.