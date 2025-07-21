Gas Leak at CNG Station in Ambernath; Timely Action Averts Major Disaster (Watch Video)

Ambernath CNG Gas Leak: A major gas leak from a CNG truck caused panic near the Forest Naka area on the Kalyan-Badlapur state highway in Ambernath West, Thae on Monday, July 21, 2025. The leak occurred while filling gas cylinders on a truck carrying CNG gas. According to initial information, the truck was heading to Igatpuri with the CNG cylinders. The driver reported that gas started leaking suddenly from a nozzle.

As soon as the leak was detected, workers at the CNG station quickly controlled the situation. Their timely response prevented a major disaster.

The gas leak caused fear on the state highway for some time.

Forest Naka is a very important junction and the CNG pump is located there. Many vehicles come to this spot to fill CNG gas. The gas leak created a major scare among people in the area.