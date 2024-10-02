Gas Leak in Thane: Residents Face Gas Supply Interruption After JCB Hits Pipeline During Construction

A gas leak caused by a construction crew working on a drainage line disrupted the gas supply to more than 500 customers in Kopri East on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. when a JCB excavator accidentally hit a Mahanagar Gas pipeline, causing a gas leak.

Responding to the emergency, Mahanagar Gas employees, Kopri police, and firefighters rushed to the scene. Gas workers immediately shut off the main valve and began repairing the damaged pipeline.

As a result of the leak, gas service to over 500 customers in Kopri was temporarily cut off. Service was fully restored by 5 p.m., according to the Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management department.