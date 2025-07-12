Ghodbunder Road Accident: One Injured After Oil Tanker Crashes Into Stationary Truck in Thane's Waghbil

One person sustained injuries after a tanker transporting 32,000 litres of boiler oil crashed into a stationary truck in Maharashtra's Thane city in the wee hours of Saturday morning, July 12. There was no report of an oil spill in the accident that occurred in the Waghbil area on Ghodbunder Road around 4.20 am.

"The accident-hit oil tanker has been shifted to the side of the road. One person has been seriously injured," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) told the news agency PTI.

According to the police, the tanker was en route to Sinnar from Sewri when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a stationary truck loaded with 10 tonnes of wood, which was parked on the road. The official said the tanker driver was trapped in the cabin due to the impact and was extricated by the rescue teams and rushed to a hospital. The traffic on the busy Ghodbunder Road was affected for about 40 minutes due to the accident, an official said.