Ghodbunder Road: Mumbai-Gujarat Highway in Thane Once Again in Limelight for Potholes and Accidents

Salil Chatkara, a resident of Mumbai, sat in the middle of Ghodbunder Road a day after he met with an accident in which his wife was injured. He shared videos highlighting the pathetic condition of the road, with life-threatening potholes causing traffic jams on this crucial connector between Mumbai and Gujarat.

Chatkara posted a video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), saying he narrowly averted a major tragedy and blamed government officials for the “death pits and roads.” According to Chatkara’s X post, the accident took place on Ghodbunder Road near Wagle Estate, Jeejamata Nagar, Thane West, at around 9 PM on Friday, October 3 when he and his wife were travelling on a motorcycle, where his wife was injured.

आज परमात्मा ने मुझे नई जिंदगी शायद इसलिए बख्शी है, कि मैं भ्रष्टाचार में लिप्त जो भी इन मौत के गड्ढों और सड़क के लिए जिम्मेदार वो सब मंत्री, राजनेता, अधिकारी जो भी इसके जिम्मेदार है, इन्हीं गड्ढों में लाकर उनकी काली करतूतों का पर्दाफाश करूं।

पुर्जा पुर्जा कट मरे, कभी ना छोडूं खेत pic.twitter.com/SUmiHJoZoW — Salil Chatkara (@ChatkaraSalil) October 3, 2025

Chatkara claimed that a 2 to 3 km stretch of Ghodbunder Road is full of large potholes and lacks streetlights, making it more difficult for motorists and resulting in daily accidents. In one of the videos he shared, he was seen squatting in a pothole on a damaged portion of the highway. He was also seen warning co-passengers to travel safely on the stretch and pointing out the apathy of the authorities.

Dekhiye aapke vikash ki halat logo ko ghaddho me baith ke protest karna padtha hai

Sarkari babuwo ko ye ghadde nahi dikhtei unka chasma acche number wala dilwaye pic.twitter.com/8seMDUjXwB — Vishnu Vyas (@Vishnvyas1965) October 4, 2025

Ghodbunder Road has always been in the limelight during the monsoon season, yet there has been no improvement. Commuters continue to share videos showing traffic jams and potholes, describing it as a daily headache for motorists.

In a recent incident on Saturday, a series of six vehicle breakdowns on the ghat section of the road in Thane left motorists waiting in long queues to cross small stretches.