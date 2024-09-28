Ghodbunder Road Traffic Row: Damaged Chambers, Potholes and Poor Flyover Lighting Discussed During TMC Review Meeting

In a crucial follow-up meeting held on September 26, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao led a comprehensive review of actions taken to alleviate traffic congestion on Ghodbunder Road. The gathering, which included key officials from various departments and core members of the #JusticeForGhodbunderRoad campaign, addressed urgent issues such as inadequate lighting on flyovers, damaged road chambers, and persistent potholes. This meeting, a direct result of the #JusticeForGhodbunderRoad campaign's efforts, marks a significant step in the ongoing collaboration between authorities and citizens to tackle the area's traffic woes.





Commissioner Rao emphasized that the municipal corporation and other authorities have been working continuously to alleviate traffic congestion, with some improvements already noticeable. . "The responsibility for this work is shared among Thane Municipal Corporation, Metro Authority, MSRDC PWD, and the Traffic Department. We are all working in coordination, and the municipal administration is constantly monitoring the situation," Rao stated.





In response to citizen demands, instructions were given to install adequate lighting on both sides of the existing flyover for nighttime visibility. Other immediate actions include repairing damaged chambers on the road and quickly filling potholes.

The Justice for Ghodbunder Road team, led by journalist Shraddha Rai and core members Girish Patil, J N Vasanthi, Gurmeet Singh, Pankaj Sinha, Ravi Jain, Deven Acharya, Satish Pawar, Manish Thakkar, Anvesh Jain, and Krishna had called for this urgent follow-up meeting. The core members also developed a model showcasing the current scenario of road conditions and traffic flow.

"While the discussions were positive and solutions were proposed, the past 20 days have shown little to no tangible progress on the ground. This lack of significant action has led to continued traffic chaos and public frustration," Rai explained. "However, we are hoping for improvement and are assisting the traffic department in regulating the traffic flow. We're also working to spread awareness about traffic rules and regulations among the general public," she added.

While the latest meeting focused on reviewing recent actions, it's worth noting that the September 20 discussion had included the concept of "tyre killers" as an experimental initiative to combat wrong-side driving. These metal strips, designed to puncture tyres of vehicles driving in the wrong direction while acting as normal speed breakers for rule-abiding drivers, were discussed as part of a broader strategy to enhance road safety and discipline on Ghodbunder Road.

The #JusticeForGhodbunderRoad campaign has played a pivotal role in bringing authorities and residents together, fostering a collaborative approach to resolving the area's traffic challenges. This citizen-led initiative has successfully highlighted the urgency of the situation, prompting officials to take concrete steps towards improving the daily commute for thousands of Thane residents.