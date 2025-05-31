Ghodbunder Road Traffic Update: Vehicular Jam After Truck Climbs Divider Near Manpada Bridge in Thane (Watch Video)

A major traffic jam was reported on Ghodbunder Road near Manpada Bridge in Thane (West) after a multi-axle truck veered onto the road divider during an uphill climb. Notably, the driver of the vehicle was not present at the scene when officials arrived, raising further concerns about the incident.





Police and traffic officials, including senior officers and personnel from the DCP Traffic department, promptly reached the location and began efforts to clear the disruption. The damaged vehicle was successfully removed from the divider, and authorities stated that vehicular movement is expected to return to normal within the next 30 minutes, informed Traffic DCP Pankaj Shirsat to LokmatTimes.com.

In the meantime, traffic officials have appealed to motorists to cooperate and refrain from driving on the wrong side, which could worsen the congestion and hinder emergency efforts.