Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Thane Municipal Corporation to Host Tiranga Marathon and Rallies on Independence Day

In celebration of Independence Day and as part of the nationwide "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, the Thane Municipal Corporation is hosting a Tiranga Marathon, along with bicycle and motorcycle rallies, on Thursday, August 15. The events will kick off at 6:00 AM from the Municipal Headquarters in Pachpakhadi.

A 3-kilometer marathon is planned for boys and girls under 15 years of age, while a 5-kilometer marathon will be held for those above 15. The marathon will start at 7:00 AM. The bicycle and motorcycle rallies are open to all age groups, with two categories of 5 km and 10 km. The motorcycle rally will begin at 6:00 AM, followed by the bicycle rally at 6:30 AM, as informed by Deputy Commissioner of Sports, Minal Palande.

The Tiranga Marathon and rallies are being organized in collaboration with the Thane District Athletics Association, all departments of the Municipal Corporation, Police and Traffic Police, Amhi Cycle Premi Foundation, Ride for Cause Athletic Association, various amateur cycling organizations in Thane, and biker groups.

"Citizens Should Hoist Tricolor at Every Home"

This year marks the third year of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, conceptualized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has appealed to Thane residents to participate enthusiastically in the campaign by hoisting the national flag at their homes, shops, and private establishments from August 13 to 15.

