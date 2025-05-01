Hit-and-Run in Thane: Speeding Car Kills 5-Year-Old Girl, Injures Sister

In Thane city's Naupada locality, a speeding car struck a five-year-old girl and her younger sister, killing the girl and critically injuring her, according to police on Thursday, as reported by the PTI. The siblings, who live in the Thane district's Louiswadi neighbourhood, said that the mishap happened on Wednesday night (April 30) while they were purchasing food items from a store close to their house. They were on their way home when they were struck down by a speeding car, which then drove off, according to the PTI.

According to the police, the deceased was named as Laxmi Gopal Kale, while her sister, Gangubai, age three, was hurt in the collision and sent to a nearby hospital.

Police have filed an FIR against the unidentified car driver under the Motor Vehicles Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after receiving a complaint from the siblings' grandmother, an officer with the Naupada police station said, reported PTI.