"I Respect the Awards, But Need Real Help" - Thane’s Autorickshaw Driver Planting Trees Along Roads Pleads for Support

Purushottamlal Gupta, an auto rickshaw driver hailing from Thane, has been tirelessly working since 2016 to make his city greener. Through his NGO, the Sadbhavana Hara-Bhara Foundation, Gupta has planted an impressive 3,000 trees along Thane's roads. However, the reality is harsh, with only a third of those trees, approximately 1,000, currently thriving. Gupta's once celebrated efforts now face hurdles, primarily due to the rampant urbanization and a lack of adequate funds. Despite Gupta's weekly efforts in watering the plants, he acknowledges the need for additional support, proposing the concept of "tree ambulances" to bolster Thane's tree care capabilities. Living in a slum area at Wagle Estate, Gupta combines his daily rickshaw rides with weekend tree planting activities, driven by his grand social goals.

Reflecting on his journey, Gupta reminisces about his first tree planted with his wife on their wedding anniversary in 2016, a Gulmohar sapling near Upvan. However, the looming threat of construction work jeopardizing its existence showcases the challenges Gupta faces in preserving his green endeavors.Initially boasting an 80 percent survival rate with over 350 saplings across 25 locations, Gupta's optimism dimmed as he witnessed the decline of many planted trees. Nonetheless, he finds solace in the success of his plantation drive at Thane’s Police ground, where around 200 trees stand as a testament to his efforts. The COVID-19 lockdown prompted a strategic shift in Gupta's approach, targeting youth engagement to foster a culture of environmental responsibility. Distributing marigold saplings to children in exchange for a pledge against plastic waste led to a heartening transformation, with children actively participating in recycling and tree planting activities.

With 30 to 40 active volunteers, predominantly auto-rickshaw drivers, Gupta's foundation strives to mitigate environmental degradation despite financial constraints. The theft of installed tree guards and limited funding for essential supplies like water cans and organic fertilizers exacerbate their challenges. Despite receiving accolades such as the Thane Gunijan Award and Earth Day Network Star, Gupta emphasizes the need for tangible support from municipal corporations and government entities. Juggling personal financial burdens, including a loan for his daughter's marriage, Gupta remains resolute in his commitment to Thane's green cause.In the face of adversity, Gupta's unwavering determination serves as a beacon of hope, epitomizing the resilience required to nurture a greener, more sustainable future for Thane.